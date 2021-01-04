Pittsburgh police search for white pickup after IED was thrown from it

Pittsburgh police say they are searching for a white pickup truck after an incendiary device was seen being thrown from it Sunday night.

Police said the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. and a parked car was damaged after the IED landed underneath it.

No one was injured, police said.

Police are searching for the truck below in connection with an IED thrown at a parked car in the 3600 block of Penn Ave. just after 9 p.m.



They are also investigating reports of an explosion in the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street just after 10:30 p.m.



Info? Call (412) 323-7800.

Police are also investigating a second explosion that occurred nearly an hour later at 10:30 p.m. on Dinwiddle Street.

On Monday, police gave an update on the Dinwiddle Street incident saying residents had reported feeling their homes shake and smelling an odor in the air. Once the bomb squad arrived, they used explosives sniffing K9’s.

Police said no evidence was recovered.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.