Pilot injured after FedEx plane makes emergency landing at LAX

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A FedEx plane had to make an emergency landing at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The airport says FedEx Flight 1026, a Boeing 7677-300, landed safely after declaring an emergency Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported one of the pilots to the hospital with a non-life threatening leg injury that was sustained during the evacuation of the plane.

LAX says the aircraft wasn’t carrying any passengers.

KNBC and KTTV report that the plane was arriving in California from Newark, New Jersey, and landed at about 5 p.m.

According to KTTV, the pilots of the plane reported a problem with the landing gear before the aircraft landed and slid on its underside.

LAX 767 main gear collapse on landing. Pilot and crew escaped through the window injuring the pilot. #SkyFox @FOXLA @GDLA pic.twitter.com/uB6qFOZiuW — stu mundel (@Stu_Mundel) August 19, 2020