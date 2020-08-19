Pilot injured after FedEx plane makes emergency landing at LAX

National News

by: Kyle Hicks

Posted: / Updated:
Pilot injured after FedEx plane makes emergency landing at LAX

FILE: In this Dec. 13, 2011 photo, a cargo handler drives a tug past a FedEx cargo plane at the FedEx hub at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A FedEx plane had to make an emergency landing at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The airport says FedEx Flight 1026, a Boeing 7677-300, landed safely after declaring an emergency Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported one of the pilots to the hospital with a non-life threatening leg injury that was sustained during the evacuation of the plane.

LAX says the aircraft wasn’t carrying any passengers.

KNBC and KTTV report that the plane was arriving in California from Newark, New Jersey, and landed at about 5 p.m.

According to KTTV, the pilots of the plane reported a problem with the landing gear before the aircraft landed and slid on its underside.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

6 Dr. Seuss books no longer being published over offensive depictions

NYPD commissioner talks leadership changes, attacks against Asian community

Yankee Stadium, Javits Center offer overnight vaccinations

Adopted twins separated at birth find each other living 6 blocks apart

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams outlines roadmap to recovery for NYC

Fire on BQE during multi-vehicle crash

Wednesday warmup before chilly end to the week

2 Long Island cops suspended for kicking handcuffed man: officials

New Yorkers protest outside governor's office, call for resignation