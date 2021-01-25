Photos: Biden dogs Champ, Major arrive at the White House

Champ and Major, the Biden family dogs, arrived at the White House over the weekend.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden welcomed their two dogs, Champ and Major, to the White House over the weekend.

Photos from White House Photographer Adam Schultz showed the two German shepherds running around the lawn of the White House on Sunday.

The first lady’s press secretary, Michael LaRosa, told CNN Monday that the first family wanted to get settled in before bringing the dogs to Washington D.C. from Delaware. She also added that Champ is enjoying his new bed by a fireplace and Major loved running around the South Lawn.

Adam Schultz / Official White House

Champ and Major’s arrival marks the return of a White House tradition. Many former presidents have had dogs while in office, but former President Donald Trump did not.

Champ joined the Biden family during the presidential transition in 2008, before Biden became vice president under former President Barack Obama.

As for Major, he’s the first-ever rescue dog to live in the White House and was adopted by the Bidens in 2018 after they fostered him from the Delaware Humane Association.

