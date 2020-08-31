Petitions ask Chadwick Boseman’s hometown to replace Confederate monument with statue of late actor

Chadwick Boseman attends the world premiere of the Black Godfather at Paramount Studios on Monday, June 3, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

Thousands have signed two petitions asking the hometown of Chadwick Boseman to replace a Confederate monument with a statue of the late actor.

One petition has garnered more than 14,000 signatures, and the other petition has over 7,000 signatures.

Boseman lost his 4-year battle with colon cancer on Friday, his family said in a statement.

Boseman portrayed Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the Black Panther in several Marvel movies.

“Mr. Boseman is without question an American treasure, and his accolades go on and on,” one of the petitions said about the late actor. “It only fits that his work is honored in the same place that birthed him.”

The Confederate statue in question is located in of county courthouse in Anderson, South Carolina.

According to the Independent Mail, the monument falls under the state’s Heritage Act, which means to remove the statue, the act requires a two-thirds vote by the state legislature.