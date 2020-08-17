Body recovered after man became trapped in pipe at Arizona waterpark slide

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Emergency crews have recovered a body after an incident at a Scottsdale aquatic park.

Crews were at Eldorado Aquatic Park near Hayden and McDowell road early Monday morning.

Scottsdale police say around 12:30 a.m.; an officer was making rounds in the area when he heard what sounded like muffled calls for help.

He worked to locate where the calls may be coming from and eventually found them to be coming from a pipe that helps support one of the water slides.

Officers were communicating with the victim, said to be a transient, but lost communication with him around 2 a.m.

Officials say the man reportedly went up over a tall fence surrounding the park and was up on the slide. He then somehow fell into the pipe structure, where he became trapped.

Crews had to dismantle the slide in order to get the victim’s body out.

He has since been identified as 31-year-old Ryan Kelly. A medical examiner will determine Kelly’s official cause of death.

This story was originally published by Ashley Loose on KNXV in Phoenix.