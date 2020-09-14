PepsiCo unveils stress relief drink Driftwell

PepsiCo unveils stress relief drink Driftwell

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

As the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in our lives, many people are looking for ways to manage the stress that has come with it.

Drink maker PepsiCo is adding to your options of stress relief aid.

On Monday, the company unveiled Driftwell, a new drink designed to ease stress and help you relax.

PepsiCo says the drink is loaded with an amino acid that helps with calmness, improves focus, and helps with sleep.

You’ll be able to get Driftwell online later this year and in stores early next year.

