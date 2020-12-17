Pepsi to release limited-edition cocoa-flavored soda in 2021

Pepsi is putting its spin on a popular holiday beverage. The soda making company is set to release a cocoa-flavored soda that features a hot chocolate-cola blend with hints of marshmallow

The soda making company is set to release a cocoa-flavored soda that features a hot chocolate-cola blend with hints of marshmallow after challenging fans on Twitter that they’d roll out “a batch” of the new flavor if the post received 2,021 retweets.

What’s sweeter than saying “bye” to the worst year ever? Pepsi “Cocoa” Cola – the latest concept from the Pepsi Test Kitchen.



Want to try and get your hands on it? 2,021 RTs and we’ll make a batch.#PepsiCocoaCola pic.twitter.com/WbZeGDGxVM — Pepsi (@pepsi) December 17, 2020

It seems Pepsi fans were eager to get their hands on the limited-edition flavor that Pepsi kept its word and release it in 2021.

Well, it looks like you’re all pretty thirsty for some Pepsi “Cocoa” Cola. Stay tuned for details coming in 2021! — Pepsi (@pepsi) December 17, 2020

“There is nothing more classic than hot cocoa on a winter day, but this year has been anything but typical,” said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s Vice President of Marketing, in a statement. “So why not bring together the delicious taste of a Pepsi with the delicious, wintery taste of chocolate and marshmallow and bring some unexpected joy to our fans this season? We are confident we nailed Pepsi “Cocoa” Cola and can’t wait to get this in the hands of cola fans this winter.”

Last month before Thanksgiving, Pepsi released Pepsi Apple Pie.