Pepsi releasing apple pie-flavored soda via sweepstakes

National News

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
FILE – The Pepsi logo is seen on a delivery truck Wednesday, May 30, 2012, in Springfield, Ill. In November 2020, PepsiCo is releasing an apple pie-flavored soda as we near the holiday season, but it’s only available if you enter a sweepstake. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Pepsi is releasing an apple pie-flavored soda as we near the holiday season, but it’s only available if you enter a sweepstake.

The new limited-time-only soda: PepsiCo designed Pepsi Apple Pie to taste like “warm cinnamon, buttery crust, and fresh apple.”

And to mark the special occasion of its release, the drink company will give away the limited-time-only drink to 1,500 fans in its #PepsiApplePieChallenge sweepstakes.

To receive a free bottle of Pepsi Apple Pie, fans will have to post a photo or video of their best baking fail using the hashtag #PepsiApplePieChallenge on Twitter and TikTok.

The contest ends on Dec. 7.

