Patrick Mahomes inspired Kansas City child’s name amid 2020 Super Bowl win

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — With less than 10 minutes before Super Bowl LIV kicked off, nurses rolled Heather Steppe into a post-op room. As she held her newborn son, her husband Kyle opened his laptop and turned on the big game.

This was the first time the Kansas City Chiefs had made it to the Super Bowl in 50 years, and this Kansas City couple— both born and raised Chiefs fans— were not going to miss it.

In fact, when the Chiefs won, they celebrated the biggest way the could, by naming their newborn son Patrick, after quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“He tracks the game, he loves it,” Kyle said. “He loves playing football.”

Heather said the only time he sits still and watches TV is for football.

At 9-months-old, Patrick’s parents said, he started to walk. Now, he runs after his three older siblings and spikes balls whenever he can.

He even got the attention of Mahomes, who over the summer sent baby Patrick’s parents a video.

Mahomes message for baby Patrick

“Hey Kyle and Heather, love the baby’s name. Appreciate the support. Hope he’s as good a football player as I am,” Mahomes said.

This year, the Steppe family will celebrate the Super Bowl again. Not only are their beloved Chiefs in the Super Bowl, it’s another one of their child’s birthdays. Patrick’s older brother will turn 7.

“We got two Steppe boys and both of them will be having back-to-back Chiefs Super Bowl birthdays,” Kyle said, hoping this will help the Chiefs get a win.

This story originally reported by Ariel Rothfield on KSHB.com.