Paris city hall fined for naming too many women to top jobs

PARIS (AP) — Paris city hall has been fined 90,000 euros ($109,408) for having appointed too many women to top positions in 2018, in breach of a law aimed at ensuring gender balance.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo denounced the fine as “unfair” and “absurd” on Tuesday during a meeting of the city council.

In 2018, 11 women and 5 men — representing just over 30% — were appointed to senior positions in the Paris city hall.

A 2013 law required a minimum of 40% of appointments for each gender.

Since then, the law has been changed to provide for exceptions to nominations when the gender balance is respected overall.

“Yes, we need to promote women with determination and vigor because everywhere, France is still lagging behind (on that issue),” Hidalgo said.

In Paris city hall right now, 47% of people in senior position are women.