Paragliding Santa rescued after getting tangled in California power lines

RIO LINDA, Calif. – A man dressed as Santa had to be rescued in California after his powered paraglider got tangled in power lines.

Sacramento firefighters responded to the unusual incident in Rio Linda after receiving multiple reports around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Eventually, crews were able to free jolly old Saint Nicholas and his “hyper light” from the lines. Luckily, he wasn’t injured, according to Metro Fire Sacramento.

“We are happy to report Santa is uninjured and will be ready for Christmas next week, but perhaps with a new sleigh!” wrote the fire department on Twitter.

California Highway Patrol – North Sacramento posted photos of the entangled Santa on Facebook, saying their don’t typically respond to “Rudolph lane-changed me” calls, but after multiple reports, it was best to check things out.

“Turns out Santa was trying to get some last-minute fun in before the holiday and got into a hot wire situation,” wrote CHP.