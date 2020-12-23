Paragliding Santa rescued after getting tangled in California power lines

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SantaParaglider.jpg

Paragliding Santa gets caught in ‘hot wire situation’

RIO LINDA, Calif. – A man dressed as Santa had to be rescued in California after his powered paraglider got tangled in power lines.

Sacramento firefighters responded to the unusual incident in Rio Linda after receiving multiple reports around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Eventually, crews were able to free jolly old Saint Nicholas and his “hyper light” from the lines. Luckily, he wasn’t injured, according to Metro Fire Sacramento.

“We are happy to report Santa is uninjured and will be ready for Christmas next week, but perhaps with a new sleigh!” wrote the fire department on Twitter.

California Highway Patrol – North Sacramento posted photos of the entangled Santa on Facebook, saying their don’t typically respond to “Rudolph lane-changed me” calls, but after multiple reports, it was best to check things out.

“Turns out Santa was trying to get some last-minute fun in before the holiday and got into a hot wire situation,” wrote CHP.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dream home or dream wedding: Hosts of 'Marriage or Mortgage' talks new Netflix show

I Wanna Know: Chef Tom Colicchio explains why garlic makes our breath smell

Robert 'Kool' Bell talks 'Celebration' special honor, song for brother

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

BK native Dianne Morales talks NYC mayoral run

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks gun control debate

Sunny, mild Monday as strong winds continue

A look at a wild Sunday evening and your forecast for the week

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore