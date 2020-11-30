Palm tree helps toddler survive 4-story fall from apartment

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Palm tree helps toddler survive 4-story fall from apartment

According to the Associated Press, Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll told WPLG that a palm tree under the window helped slow the speed of a 2-year-old girl who fell from a fourth-floor window of a Miami apartment.

MIAMI (AP) — A 2-year-old girl is recovering after falling from a fourth-floor window of a Miami apartment.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll told WPLG that a palm tree under the window helped slow the speed of the child’s fall early Monday.

She landed in some bushes.

She was being cuddled by her uncle and was crying when rescue crews arrived at the scene.

The girl was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Miami Police Cmdr. Freddie Cruz told the TV station that detectives were trying to determine what led to the fall and whether the girl’s parents bear any responsibility.

No additional details were immediately available.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Senate Democrats and Republicans still split day after COVID-19 Relief Deal vote

Temperatures in the mid-60s this week as spring-like weather returns

Community mourns 10-year-old boy who died after being found unconscious in NYCHA building

Calls grow for Cuomo to quit from top New York lawmakers

Celebrating movies with social meaning

The latest on the effort to vaccinate NYC against COVID-19

Senate approves President Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan, headed back to House for final approval

The countdown to spring and a warmer week continues

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected