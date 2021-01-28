Palm Beach considers options as Trump remains at Mar-a-Lago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Town of Palm Beach, Florida, is considering its legal options as former President Donald Trump is still living at his Mar-a-Lago club, a possible violation of a 1993 agreement.

Town Manager Kirk Blouin said in a brief email Thursday that Palm Beach is examining its options and the matter might be discussed at the town council’s February meeting.

Trump and the town agreed nearly 30 years ago when he turned the estate into a club that he would not live there more than seven days consecutively or more than 21 days a year.

Back in December, a lawyer for the DeMoss family, who owns property next door to the resort, sent a letter to the town in regards to the agreement, according to The New York Times and The Seattle Times.

Trump’s office disputes that there’s an agreement, saying nothing prevents him from living there.

According to the Palm Beach Post reported, when Trump converted the residence into the club, his lawyer assured the council in 1993 that Trump would not live at the club.