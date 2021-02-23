Palace: Prince Philip has infection, will stay in hospital

FILE – In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip arrives for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from himself to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle, England. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip is “comfortable” in a London hospital where he is being treated for an infection.

The palace said Tuesday that the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II is responding to treatment but is not expected to leave the hospital for several days.

He was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital a week ago after feeling ill. He was able to walk from the car he arrived in unaided to inside the hospital.

According to The Associated Press, Prince Edward, Philip’s youngest son, told Sky News that his father was “a lot better.”

Royal officials called it a precautionary measure. Both Philip and 94-year-old Elizabeth received COVID-19 vaccinations in January.

Also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, Philip married Elizabeth in 1947 at Westminster Abbey five years before she became queen.

He is the longest-serving royal consort in British history.