Owl rescued in Rockefeller Center Christmas tree released into the wild

by: Justin Boggs

Owl rescued in Rockefeller Center Christmas tree released into the wild

The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 75-foot tall, 11-ton Norway Spruce from Oneonta, N.Y., is craned into place, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in New York. The tree is presented to New York and the world by Tishman Speyer, the owners of Rockefeller Center. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer)

Rocky, the owl recently rescued from the Rockefeller Christmas Tree, was released into the wild on Tuesday, completing a long journey that started from the world’s most famous Christmas tree.

The Ravensbeard Wildlife Center showed video of Rocky’s majestic release into the wild on its Facebook page. The center is located about 100 miles north of New York City.

The wildlife center said it released Rocky shortly before nightfall so the owl could find safe harbor for the night. It is believed that Rocky will join other owls in the region and head south for the winter.

“She is a tough little bird and we’re happy to see her back in her natural habitat. We are sure that Rocky will feel your love and support through her journey south,” the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center said in a Facebook post.

It is believed that Rocky made the 170-mile trek with the tree. The owl was found when the tree made it into Manhattan.

