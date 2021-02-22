Over 5K pills believed to be fentanyl found inside toy bought at Arizona thrift store

National News

by: KNXV Staff

Posted: / Updated:
glow worm.jpg

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — Here’s something you don’t see every day.

On Saturday, the Phoenix Police Department said it received a call from parents who bought a glow worm for their daughter at a thrift store in El Mirage, Arizona.

Inside the toy, the parents say they found a sandwich bag with over 5,000 pills of what is believed to be fentanyl.

The dangerous drugs were turned over to law enforcement.

Officers are now using the incident as a reminder to inspect all opened and used items.

As for how the glow worm ended up at the thrift store is unknown at this time.

This story was originally published by Cydeni Carter at KNXV.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss