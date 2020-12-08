Oregon nurse who posted video bragging about flouting COVID-19 rules no longer employed by Salem Health, per reports

A nurse in Oregon who bragged about flouting COVID-19 rules in a TikTok video isn’t employed with Salem Health anymore, the hospital confirmed to CNN and The Oregonian.

Last month, Ashley Grames, an oncology nurse, was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation after posting a video on Nov. 27 to social media bragging about not wearing a mask, still traveling, and letting her kids participate in playdates.

According to KOIN in Portland, Oregon, Grames received an Interim Consent Order (ICO) for her departure effective Dec. 8, according to state records.

The Oregonian reported that Grames agreed in the ICO to stop practicing nursing.

According to the Oregon State Board of Nursing, ICOs are not considered discipline and remain in effect until the board votes to vacate the order and allow the nurse to practice again.

