Operation Santa allows you to adopt children’s letters, send them holiday gifts

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Operation Santa is back this year to help people in the giving spirit support those in need during the holidays.

Like in years past, hundreds of thousands of letters to Santa are arriving at post offices around the country. In most, children are asking for toys and games, while others are asking for basic necessities or help for their loved ones.

Through Operation Santa, individuals and organizations can adopt those letters, and then send responses and thoughtful gifts in Santa’s place.

If you would like to adopt a letter, you can visit the Operation Santa website, pick one or more wishes you’d like to fulfill and follow the directors on how to grant that wish for a child.

For security reasons, USPS says potential adopters must be vetted by going through a short registration and ID verification process before they are allowed to adopt any letter.

If your family would like to receive gifts through the USPS program, all you have to do is write a letter, put it in a stamped envelope with a return address and send it to Santa’s official workshop address:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road,

North Pole, 88888

The program began accepting letters on Nov. 16 and letters will continue to be uploaded to the website through Dec. 15. So, if you haven’t written a letter yet, you still have some time.

The Operation Santa website became active on Dec. 4 and is ready to welcome potential letter adopters.

Click here to learn more about the Operation Santa program.