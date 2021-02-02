One man, five children killed in Oklahoma home they shared with suspect

The scene outside a home in Muskogee, Oklahoma where several people, including children, were killed on Feb. 2, 2021.

MUSKOGEE, Okla.— The suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man and five young children, and injured a woman, early Tuesday morning in Muskogee, Oklahoma has been identified as 25-year-old Jarron Dejon Pridgeon.

Muskogee police identified Pridgeon as the suspect they have in custody in connection with the tragic shooting. They say Pridgeon and all the victims lived in the same home.

Around 1:30 a.m. CT Tuesday, police received a 9-1-1 call from a cell phone reporting possible gun shots at a home.

When police arrived they found a person with a gun. An officer fired a shot, but missed the man, and he took off running. He was later caught and arrested, he has been identified as Pridgeon.

A police spokeswoman said she was not familiar with Pridgeon and was not sure if he was from Muskogee or not. She did say he is “choosing not to cooperate with investigators at this time.”

Inside the home, officers found a man and four children dead. Emergency crews transported a fifth child to a Tulsa hospital by helicopter, who later died. The children are believed to be elementary-school age or younger.

Muskogee Public Schools said two of the victims went to Creek Elementary.

“We are saddened by this tragic loss and our deepest sympathies go out to all of those impacted,” said Dr. Jarod Mendenhall, Superintendent of Muskogee Public Schools. “No words can adequately express our sadness in losing these students and our thoughts and prayers are with this family.”

Police say a woman is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries at a Tulsa hospital. She is stable at this time and awake, investigators said.

The Muskogee police chief said he believes the shooting is a “domestic incident.”

Muskogee police are investigating the motive for the shooting at this time. They also said they will be offering support to the officers who were at the scene Tuesday, to make sure they “are OK as can be after something like this.”

This story was originally published by Caitlin Huggins on KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma.