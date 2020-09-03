Oh, deer! Video captures officers rescuing two fawns from swimming pool

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

People who have swimming pools know they sometimes have to pull small animals out who get stuck. Usually that is limited to animals like frogs or mice.

A homeowner in Ohio called police when she found two fawns in her pool. The woman said the deer had been in the water for more than an hour as she tried to get them out with no luck.

Officers were able to corral the deer to the water’s edge and pull them out. The rescue was captured on body camera one of the officers was wearing.

“The deer were tired, but happy, as you can hear them let out a “cheer” of appreciation after being rescued!” a Facebook post from the City of Parma Police Department reads.

Both deer ran off back into the wild on their own.