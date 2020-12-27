Box truck playing similar audio to Christmas explosion under investigation

National News

by: WTVF Staff

Posted: / Updated:
WTVF.jpeg

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford and Wilson County deputies are investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies received a call about a white box truck parked at Crossroads Market around 10:30 a.m. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the box truck played audio similar to what was heard before an RV exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

WATCH LIVE:

Officials said due to the investigation, Highway 231 from the Cedars of Lebanon State Park to Richmond Shop Road is shut down.

As a precaution, nearby residents are being evacuated during the investigation into the truck.

Officials said the driver of the truck traveled from Rutherford County into Wilson County, where he was stopped on Highway 231 by deputies and detained.

