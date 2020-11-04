Officers find creative way to rescue beaver trapped in Texas lake

Public safety officers in Southlake, Texas, came up with a creative way to free a beaver trapped in a lake on Sunday. (Southlake DPS Facebook)

SOUTHLAKE, Texas – Southlake public safety officers came up with a creative way to free a beaver trapped in a lake on Sunday.

According to Southlake DPS, officers responded to the lake after receiving several calls about a trapped beaver hanging off on a blue float.

BEAVER RESCUE!We were called over to the lake off Westmont earlier this morning with reports of a trapped beaver, and sure enough there he was! 1/ pic.twitter.com/g6WSRzq5qg — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) November 1, 2020

Officers tried to catch it in a net and coax it off a float using other methods, but nothing worked. They then opted to balance a wood plank on the pool float to make a ramp, leading the beaver out of the enclosed area.

After trying to net him, trying to coerce him off his blue float, and a myriad of other methods, officers finally created a plan to balance a wooden plank on top of a pool float. 2/ pic.twitter.com/prWXOBsxmE — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) November 1, 2020

The beaver slowly walked up the ramp to freedom and returned to the neighboring lake.

A tense moment, after a 30-minute rescue attempt, as our beaver crawls up our make-shift ramp to safety! pic.twitter.com/6mP4qiUTY1 — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) November 1, 2020

The officers said the rescue mission took about 30 minutes.