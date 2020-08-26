NWS issues tornado watch as Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

With Hurricane Laura closing in on the Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center says possible tornadoes are occurring.

From @NWSSPC “Sporadic tornadoes possible within developing bands of storms through tonight. The greatest tornado risk will exist within the northeastern quadrant of the storm, primarily over Louisiana. A new tornado watch will be needed.” #LAwx https://t.co/lOwRGKJ02a — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 27, 2020

A tornado watch is in effect for much of Louisiana and eastern Texas until 9 p.m. CT.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Louisiana and Texas until 9 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/MLRDBjjBxv — NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) August 26, 2020

The NHC stated that the possible twisters are in Hurricane Laura’s outer bands over southeastern Louisiana and extreme southwestern Mississippi.

8 PM CDT Position Update for Hurricane #Laura. Possible tornadoes occurring in Laura’s outer bands over southeastern Louisiana and extreme southwestern Mississippi. https://t.co/p7hCrWM7Vd pic.twitter.com/sfmHTc10kf — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2020

A special bulletin by the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center cautioned that “tornado potential is increasing.”

As of 8 p.m. CT, the hurricane was 95 miles from Lake Charles, Louisiana, and was packing winds of 150 mph, with gusts of 175 mph.

