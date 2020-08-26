NWS issues tornado watch as Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana

NOAA’s satelite shows hurricane convection bursts with lightning

With Hurricane Laura closing in on the Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center says possible tornadoes are occurring.

A tornado watch is in effect for much of Louisiana and eastern Texas until 9 p.m. CT.

The NHC stated that the possible twisters are in Hurricane Laura’s outer bands over southeastern Louisiana and extreme southwestern Mississippi.

A special bulletin by the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center cautioned that “tornado potential is increasing.”

As of 8 p.m. CT, the hurricane was 95 miles from Lake Charles, Louisiana, and was packing winds of 150 mph, with gusts of 175 mph.

