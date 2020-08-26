NWS issues tornado watch as Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana

With Hurricane Laura closing in on the Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center says possible tornadoes are occurring.
From @NWSSPC “Sporadic tornadoes possible within developing bands of storms through tonight. The greatest tornado risk will exist within the northeastern quadrant of the storm, primarily over Louisiana. A new tornado watch will be needed.” #LAwx https://t.co/lOwRGKJ02a
— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 27, 2020
A tornado watch is in effect for much of Louisiana and eastern Texas until 9 p.m. CT.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Louisiana and Texas until 9 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/MLRDBjjBxv
— NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) August 26, 2020
The NHC stated that the possible twisters are in Hurricane Laura’s outer bands over southeastern Louisiana and extreme southwestern Mississippi.
8 PM CDT Position Update for Hurricane #Laura. Possible tornadoes occurring in Laura’s outer bands over southeastern Louisiana and extreme southwestern Mississippi. https://t.co/p7hCrWM7Vd pic.twitter.com/sfmHTc10kf
— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2020
A special bulletin by the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center cautioned that “tornado potential is increasing.”
As of 8 p.m. CT, the hurricane was 95 miles from Lake Charles, Louisiana, and was packing winds of 150 mph, with gusts of 175 mph.