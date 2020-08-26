NWS issues thunder watch as Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NWS issues thunder watch as Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana

Hurricane Laura reaches Category 4 strength Wednesday as it approaches Louisiana and Texas

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

As Hurricane Laura begins making landfall, the National Weather Service is using tornado watches for parts of Louisiana.

Several thunderstorms have prompted a tornado warning in southern Louisiana, which is producing wind gusts up to 70 mph.

A special bulletin by the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center cautioned that “tornado potential is increasing.”

In western Louisiana, water levels are increasing, up to 3 feet already in some areas.

“Reports show storm surge already rapidly rising at Holly Beach, LA and adjacent coastal areas,” NWS tweeted. “If you are under a mandatory evacuation, you should leave NOW!”

