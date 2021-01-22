Numbers drawn in $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, winning ticket sold in Michigan

After no one won Tuesday’s giant Mega Millions lottery, the jackpot for Friday’s drawing climbed to an estimated $1 billion, marking the second-largest all-time record for Mega Millions.
There was a winning ticket sold in Michigan from Friday’s lottery.
Here were the winning numbers:
42-26-60-50-4 and the Mega Ball was 24.
Mega Millions is played in all states except Hawaii, Alaska, Nevada, Utahand Alabama. The odds of drawing all six numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in nearly 302 million.
Friday’s drawing marks the third time a US jackpot has reached $1 billion
Selecting the Mega Ball is worth $2. If you get all five white numbers correct without hitting the Mega Ball, a ticket is worth $1 million..