Now you can track your pandemic stimulus check

If you’re still waiting on your second stimulus check from the federal government, the IRS has launched an online tool to track the payment’s progress.

Starting Monday, by going to IRS.gov, Americans can see when they will obtain their check.

Two weeks ago, Congress authorized that most Americans making less than $75,000 a year will get a direct payment of $600 (couples making less than $150,000 a year will get $1,200). Heads of households making $124,500 annually also will receive the full $600.

Those making $75,000 to $87,000 ($150,000 to $164,000 for couples) will get a prorated check. Those making over $87,000 ($164,000 for couples) will not receive a check.

Last week, the federal government began dispersing payments via direct deposit. The federal government has also started sending out paper checks and prepaid debit cards for those whose banking information are not on file.

The latest round of payments is the second disbursement of checks amid the pandemic. The $600 checks is half the amount given to most Americans during the spring. While most Americans who received a stimulus check in the spring will receive one again, changes to income between 2018 and 2019 could alter payments.

During the last round of stimulus checks, many families did not receive a check if an undocumented immigrant is in the family. Now, the spouses and children of undocumented immigrants can now receive a check (assuming they meet qualifications), and also retroactively earn a check from the last round of stimulus.

Justin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @jjboggs.