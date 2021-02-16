Norwegian Cruise Line suspends most cruises through May

FILE – A plane takes off over the Norwegian Jewel cruise ship as it sits docked in Honolulu on Monday, March 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

Norwegian Cruise Line announced on Tuesday that its voluntary suspension has been extended through the end of May due to the “current global environment.”

Norwegian said guests who currently have reservations on a canceled voyage in May will receive a refund automatically in the original form of payment by March 23.

The company said a 10% coupon would be added automatically to the guest’s account, but only if they had not received a coupon already.

Norwegian added that they have temporarily halted the acceptance of bookings for our 2021 Alaska season due to the Canadian Government’s Interim Order which calls for the suspension of passenger cruising in Canadian waters through February 2022.

The company added that they have not, however, cancel any of their 2021 Alaskan voyages and “are currently exploring several initiatives that may allow such cruises to continue.”