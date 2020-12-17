Nor’easter smothers parts of East Coast with over 3 feet of snow

A nor’easter has smothered a vast portion of the northern east coast with a heavy layer of snowfall, wreaking havoc with major transportation routes and bringing several major metro areas to a standstill.

CNN reports that some areas of the east coast received more snowfall in the last few hours than they did over the entirety of last winter.

The National Weather Service reported several locations saw more than 3 feet of snow.

Snowfall reports received as of 1 pm. Top amounts by state thus far:

NY-Newark Valley 44″

VT-Ludlow 44″

PA-Alba 43.3″

NH-Sanbornton 40″

ME-Acton 25.7″

MA-Lanesborough 23″

CT-New Milford 16.5″

RI-Chepachet 12.5″

NJ-Stockholm 12″

MD-Sabillasville 12″

WV-Hambleton 12″

VA-Basye 11.5″ pic.twitter.com/aKmJnXuoOb — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) December 17, 2020

According to Scripps station WPIX in New York City, all five boroughs of the city received at least four to eight inches of snow overnight Thursday into Friday morning. At least six-and-a-half inches of snow has fallen in Central Park.

To the south, in Baltimore, Scripps station WMAR reports that some locations in the area received up to a foot of snow.

Weather conditions may have contributed to an incident at the city’s airport on Thursday where a plane slid off the runway as it taxied back to the gate upon arrival. None of the passengers or staff aboard the plane were injured.

The Maryland State Police say they’ve responded to more than 300 calls regarding car crashes over the past few hours. WMAR reports that more than 2,000 people in the area are without power.

According to CNN, the storm has resulted in several deaths across the country. Virginia State Police confirmed that a 19-year-old was killed when his car ran off of the highway and flipped. In Pennsylvania, two people were killed in a highway pileup that involved dozens of vehicles.