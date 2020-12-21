‘No reason’ for special counsel on election or Biden’s son, says AG Barr

Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at the Justice Department in Washington. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON — Outgoing Attorney General William Barr says he sees “no reason” to appoint a special counsel on potential election fraud or the tax investigation into the son of President-elect Joe Biden.

Barr said Monday in his final press conference as Attorney General that the investigation into Hunter Biden’s financial dealings was “being handled responsibly and professionally.”

“To this point I have not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel and I have no plan to do so before I leave,” Barr said on Monday. Barr is set to leave office on Wednesday.

Hunter Biden announced earlier this month he learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation by the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s office.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” the statement from Hunter Biden read at the time.

Also at Monday’s press conference, Barr said there was “no basis” for the federal government to seize voting machines in order to investigate unsubstantiated allegations.

Barr told The Associated Press in a previous interview that he had seen no evidence of widespread voting fraud, despite President Donald Trump’s claims to the contrary.

Trump has pushed baseless claims even after the Electoral College formalized Biden’s victory.