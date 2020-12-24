No injuries reported after reported shooting at mall in North Carolina, police say

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Multiple agencies are “actively searching” a mall in North Carolina after receiving reports of an active shooter.

Pineville police say the Carolina Place Mall has been evacuated and there are no injuries reported.

We are continuing to actively search the Carolina Place Mall with multiple agencies in reference to a reported active shooter. The mall is evacuated and we have NO reported injuries. — Pineville Police (@PinevillePolice) December 24, 2020

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they are assisting the Pineville Police Department.

CMPD says anyone looking to reunite with shoppers that were inside the mall as it was being evacuated is advised to go to the Sam’s Club located across the parking lot of the mall.