Newlyweds killed in Colorado plane crash just days after wedding

Costas John Sivyllis, 30, and his wife of four days, Lindsey Vogelaar, 33, both of Port Orange, Florida, were killed in a small plane crash near Telluride, Colorado.

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — A husband and wife from Florida were killed in a small plane crash Monday in Colorado, just days after their wedding.

According to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado, the victims in the crash were identified as Costas John Sivyllis, 30, and his wife of four days, Lindsey Vogelaar, 33, both of Port Orange, Florida.

Deputies said the couple was leaving Colorado to return to Florida in a privately owned Beechcraft Bonanza when it crashed in the Ingram Basin east of Telluride, where they were married Oct. 1.

Sivyllis, a United Airlines pilot and flight instructor, and Vogelaar, who also worked in the airline industry, were the only people on board.

The two victims of the plane crash have been identified as Costas John Sivyllis, 30, and his wife of four days, Lindsey Vogelaar, 33, both of Port Orange, FL. They had eloped to Telluride for a small wedding and adventure-filled honeymoon that they were documenting online for pic.twitter.com/PYjcoKekbl — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) October 6, 2020

Deputies said the couple had eloped to Colorado for a small wedding and adventure-filled honeymoon that they were documenting online for their friends and families to follow.

Authorities believe the plane crashed 10 to 15 minutes after taking off from Telluride Regional Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

