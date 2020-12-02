New York City Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ going virtual in 2020

by: Sarah Dewberry

New York City Ballet’s 'The Nutcracker' going virtual in 2020

Beginning Dec. 11 and running through Jan. 3, the New York City Ballet’s annual holiday performance of George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” will be streamed this year due to COVID- 19.

The New York City Ballet announced they would stream their 2019 performance of George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” on Marquee TV due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2020 marks the first year since its debut in February 1954 that the dance company will not perform NYC’s holiday season’s signature event.

The production will be available beginning Dec. 11 through Jan. 3.

Tickets will cost $25 in the United States but will vary internationally and available for up to 48-hours.

The dance company said the performance was filmed live at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center last December.

The production footage will also be used in the upcoming Disney+ documentary “On Pointe,” which will be available starting Dec. 18.

