New Year’s Eve: Trumps planning annual party at resort, Bidens slated for tv interview

First lady Melania Trump listens as President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago property, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are reportedly planning on going ahead with plans to hold a large New Year’s Eve gala at their Mar-a-Lago resort Thursday night.

At least 500 reservations have been confirmed so far, according to CNN . It is unclear whether any coronavirus prevention measures will be in place at the event.

Typically the event boasts a lavish menu of food and drinks.

The black-tie Trump family-hosted party typically includes high-profile guests and club members who pay to attend and has been a tradition for about two decades.

Tickets have increased over the years, according to reporting from the Palm Beach Post, and were $650 for members and $1,000 for guests in 2018. No word on ticket prices for this year.

President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden have plans to give their final interview of 2020 on New Year’s Eve. They will be appearing on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” according to USA Today.

“In a year marked with many challenges, we are honored that President-Elect Joe Biden and Dr. Biden will join America’s most-watched tradition – ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ – to share an inspiring message as we come together to close out 2020 and look ahead with hope to 2021,” said Dick Clark Productions President Amy Thurlow and Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich in a joint statement.

The broadcast will have locations in New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans, and will be closed to the public.