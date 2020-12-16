New study finds that drinking red wine, eating cheese could help reduce cognitive decline

A recent study from Iowa State University’s Food Science And Human Nutrition Department found that eating cheese protected against age-related cognitive problems, and drinking red wine led to cognitive function improvements.

According to the study published in November’s Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, the team analyzed data from 1,787 adults, who ranged in age from 46 to 77, through the UK Biobank. This biomedical database contains in-depth genetic and health details of 500,000 participants.

Between 2006 and 2016, participants completed a Fluid Intelligence Test (FIT) and then were assessed in two follow-up tests that gave an in-time snapshot of the participants’ ability to think on the fly.

The participants also answered questions about their food and alcohol intake, the study showed.

According to the study, researchers found that eating cheese protected the most against age-related cognitive problems. It also showed that drinking alcohol daily, red wine, in particular, was related to improving cognitive function.

Researchers also found that eating lamb weekly, but not other red meats, improved long-term cognitive prowess, the study showed.

The study also found that eating excessive amounts of salt can cause cognitive problems over time.