New study finds spending too much time in vehicle could expose you to cancer-causing carcinogens

A woman holding the steering wheel of a car with one hand while driving.

A new study found that if you spend more than 20 minutes in your car, you could be exposed to cancer-causing carcinogens.

According to a new study conducted by researchers at the University of California, Riverside, drivers could be inhaling formaldehyde and benzene.

Researchers said 90% of the population in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Santa Clara, and Alameda counties have at least a 10% chance of inhaling chemicals found in the carpets, paints, and fuels.

Co-author environmental toxicology professor David Volz told UCR that the chemicals are volatile and move quickly from plastics and textiles to the air you breathe.

According to The Sacramento Bee, the average commute time for Californians is 30 minutes.