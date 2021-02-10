New series of PSA highlighting importance of dads spending time with kids

The pandemic has brought parenting front and center for a lot of adults. It’s even caused some to reprioritize their life.

“Before, it was always like, we’re going to work, we have to take care of bills, we have to do this and that, and now it’s a what can we do together. So, for example, I play with my son in the backyard, we play badminton, we play soccer, we play baseball, we never used to do that before,” said Dr. Howard Young, a father and physician.

Young had one of those pandemic parenting moments when a teacher mentioned his son said, “all dad does is work.” So, he became a part-time doctor and full-time engaged role model.

“The other day, it was really cute, I was telling him I have to go to work and he goes, and he runs to me says, ‘bye Daddy,’ and then, you know, I held him, I said, ‘I love you’ and he said, ‘oh, by the way, I shed a tear for you when I said bye.’”

Young is sharing his experience through a series of PSAs created in part with Father’s Incorporated and the Ad Council. They show the positive results of dads simply just spending time with their children.

“You know, and at the end of the day, you know, while COVID could mean so many things to so many different people, I think the silver lining in it, is that in some weird and strange way, it has forced people to begin to think about family again,” said Kenneth Braswell, CEO and Founder of Fathers Incorporated.

Braswell hopes to educate, motivate and inspire fathers everywhere to stay connected with their children no matter their situation.

Fathers Incorporated cites research that shows children who feel close to their fathers are two times more likely to go to college or get a job after high school, 80% less likely to end up in jail, and 50% less likely to experience depression.

Fatherhood.gov has resources and support groups for any dad out there.

