New Orleans stage and screen actor Carol Sutton dies at 76

NEW YORK — Actor Carol Sutton, a fixture on stages in her native New Orleans, has died of complications from COVID-19.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the death. Sutton was 76.

Her roles included the 1989 comedy “Steel Magnolias” and the TV series “Queen Sugar.”

After making her acting debut in the late 1960s in Dashiki Project Theatre productions, Sutton appeared in productions such as “The Last Madam,” “Native Tongues” and “A Raisin in the Sun.”

Her recent credits included work on the remake of the series “Roots,” “Treme,” “True Detective” and “Lovecraft Country.”

