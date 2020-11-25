New IRS program encourages charitable giving

National News

by: Justin Boggs

Posted: / Updated:
New IRS program encourages charitable giving

FILE – In this photo March 22, 2013 file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

With many charities in need amid the coronavirus pandemic, Congress approved a program that allows Americans to write off up to $300 in charitable donations without filing an itemized return.

The program, which was part of the CARES Act approved by Congress in the spring, is intended for those who take a standardized deduction. According to the IRS, 87% of tax filers take a standardized deduction.

The IRS encourages tax payers to go to the “Tax Exempt Organization Search” in order to ensure the donation is eligible for a tax deduction.

The IRS also reminds Americans to keep records of donations, such as obtaining a receipt of the contribution.

“Our nation’s charities are struggling to help those suffering from COVID-19, and many deserving organizations can use all the help they can get,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “The IRS reminds people there’s a new provision that allows for up to $300 in cash donations to qualifying organizations to be deducted from income. We encourage people to explore this option to help deserving tax-exempt organizations – and the people and causes they serve.”

More info can be found here.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Brooklyn's 75th Precinct Shakeup

Calls grow for Gov. Cuomo's resignation or impeachment

The possible succession of Gov. Cuomo

SNY's Steve Gelbs joins Andy to discuss the opening of Spring Training for the Mets

Johnson & Johnson vaccines on their way to NYC

Colon Health Quiz

Actor Kale Culley dishes on new CW show ‘Walker’

Israel Houghton talks new album 'Feels Like Home, Volume One'

Laurieann Gibson talks new book and working with music's biggest stars