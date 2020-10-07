New Apple iOS will feature a smiling mask-wearing emoji

Face with Medical Mask before and after iOS 14.2 beta 2. Image: Apple designs / Emojipedia composite.

Apple is reportedly changing their mask-wearing emoji to smile with its eyes.

The mask-wearing emoji used to represent being sick, what some might consider a neutral-to-sad feeling.

In 2020, this emoji is now one of the most popular icons used in tweets about the coronavirus, according to Emojipedia , and represents the normalcy of wearing a mask regardless of symptoms and current health status.

In the next release of Apple’s iOS, this emoji will be getting a mood change, so to speak.

It’s downturned eyes will be replaced with rounded eyes, eyebrows and blushing cheeks – the exact same features of the smiling face emoji, reports Emojipedia .

? Face with Medical Mask dates back to the original Japanese emoji sets, and was added to Unicode in 2010 https://t.co/Jz1OkuoAC9 https://t.co/zjMj1dgIst pic.twitter.com/fXe9vn1mCD — Emojipedia (@Emojipedia) March 16, 2020

Just because Apple changes the way their mask-wearing emoji appears does not mean it will change across every operating system and platform. It will be up to those companies to make changes if they wish.

There are other emoji updates coming in Apple’s iOS14 update, including male and female characters bottle feeding a baby, roller skates, various insects and animals, and icons meant to represent more inclusivity around gender identification.