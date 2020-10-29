Netflix raising prices for its standard, premium plans

Streaming media company Netflix announced on Thursday that it is raising its standard and premium plans for its US subscribers. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Streaming media company Netflix is raising its standard and premium plans for its US subscribers.

According to Netflix, which announced the news on Thursday, the standard plan is now $13.99 a month, jumping up a $1 from last year when it was $12.99 a month.

The premium jumped up by $2 and will now cost $17.99 a month.

The company’s basic plan will stay at $8.99 a month.

Current subscribers will see their monthly bill increase in the coming weeks, USA Today reported.

According to CNN, Netflix’s stock increased 5% following the news.