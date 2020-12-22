Nestlé recalling more than 92,000 pounds of some Lean Cuisine meals due to plastic contamination

Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling more than 92,000 pounds of its Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken frozen meals after receiving complaints from consumers finding plastic pieces in their meals.

On Saturday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically white hard plastic pieces.

The agency believes that the mashed potatoes used in the meal were contaminated with pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production.

According to the press release, the products were produced and packaged on September 2, 2020, and shipped nationwide. The products bear the establishment number “EST.P-9018,” which can be found on the side of the case near the lot number, the agency said.

They have a best before date of October 2021.

Although they have not received any reports of illness or injury, FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ freezers.FSIS advises that if you have purchased the recall item, throw it away or return it to where you bought it.