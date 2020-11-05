Nestlé Purina launching pet food with plant, insect proteins

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Nestlé’s Purina is launching a line of dog and cat foods that’ll include insect and plant proteins.

In a press release, the company said Purina Beyond Nature’s Protein would come in two versions: one based on chicken, pig’s liver, and millet, which is a small, round whole grain grown in Asia and Africa. The other will use protein from black soldier fly larvae, chicken, and fava beans.

“Every ingredient in our food serves a purpose. With our new Beyond Nature’s Protein dry pet food, we are offering a complete nutritious alternative to the conventional dog and cat products, while taking care of the planet’s precious resources by diversifying the protein sources,” Nestlé Purina Petcare EMENA CEO Bernard Meunier said in the news release. “We’re constantly looking at ways in which we can source sustainably for the longer-term while still delivering the high-quality nutrition that pets need today and tomorrow.”

The company said they would first sell the new products in Switzerland this month.