NBA legend Michael Jordan donates $10M to open two medical clinics in NC

FILE – Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media during an NBA basketball news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

One basketball legend is planning to donate $10 million to open two medical clinics near his hometown.

Regional health care provider Novant Health announced on Monday that Michael Jordan donated the money.

Jordan and the health care provider said the two facilities, named the Novant Health Michael Jordan family clinics, would be located near his hometown of Wilmington.

“I am very proud to once again partner with Novant Health to expand the Family Clinic model to bring better access to critical medical services in my hometown,” said Jordan in a press release. “Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance. Wilmington holds a special place in my heart and it’s truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life.”

Jordan has donated a total of $17 million to the clinics, the health care provider said.

The two clinics are slated to open in early 2022.