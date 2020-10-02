Navy SEALs update creed and ethos to be gender neutral, president vows to ‘overturn’

FILE – In this May 14, 2009 file photo, Navy SEAL trainees carry inflatable boats at the Naval Amphibious Base Coronado in Coronado, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)

The Navy has modified their SEAL ethos and creed to remove “man” and “brotherhood” to include gender-neutral language, according to military officials. In response, President Donald Trump tweeted he would “overturn” the changes.

“The previous versions of the SEAL Ethos and SWCC Creed were written prior to the law allowing women to serve as operators in Naval Special Warfare,” Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Stroup, a spokesman for Naval Special Warfare Command, told Military.com.

The changes were first reported by the American Military News on Monday. Thursday afternoon, President Trump responded on Twitter to a Conservative outlet who had tweeted a link to the story saying “I will be overturning this ridiculous order immediately!”

“Updates were overdue,” Stroup said, adding the changes were “favorably endorsed” by unit major commanders and command master chiefs.

The Naval Special Warfare Command Creed originally included the line, “an elite brotherhood of sailors” standing ready. It now reads “an elite group of maritime warriors stands ready.”

The SEAL ethos originally said their warriors were “common man,” and now reads “common citizens with uncommon desire to succeed.”

The last line of the ethos now references “brave SEALs” instead of “brave men.”

“The changes do not in any way reflect lowering standards of entry, rather they ensure that all those who meet the requirements to train to become a SEAL or SWCC are represented in the ethos or creed they live out,” Stroup said.

There has not been a female SEAL or special warfare combatant crewman at this time, however a handful of women have attempted training since restrictions were lifted in 2016.