National Coffee Day: Where to score deals today

In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 photo, a Blue Bottle Coffee paper to-go cup rests on a table outside one of their cafes in San Francisco. The Oakland-based chain says it’s getting rid of disposable cups at two locations next year, as part of a pledge to go “zero-waste” at its 70 U.S. locations by the end of 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Stay up late Monday night watching the Stanley Cup Finals or Monday Night Football? Need a jolt of caffeine to keep you awake through tonight’s presidential debate? You’re in luck — because Tuesday is National Coffee Day.

Several national chains are making it easy to celebrate with a cup of joe on Tuesday by offering freebies or discounts. Below is a list of chains offering deals, according to Offers.com:

Barnes & Noble: Nothing beats a good book and a cup of coffee on a brisk fall day. Get $2 off a cup of Starbucks coffee at the bookstore cafes through Sept. 30.

Dunkin’: The breakfast chain is giving away a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase at participating locations.

Jack in the Box: The fast-food chain is giving away a free regular hot or iced coffee with any purchase through its app through Oct. 1.

Krispy Kreme: Nothing pairs with coffee like a donut and the chain is giving away both on Tuesday. Participating locations are giving away free coffee to all customers — no purchase necessary — on Tuesday, and rewards members can also score a free donut.

Peet’s Coffee: Homebrewers can get 25% off Peet’s coffee beans online and in the chain’s coffee bars between Sept. 27 and Sept. 29.

Starbucks: Starbucks Rewards members who order through the chain’s app on Tuesday will receive a free drink loaded to their account for a future visit.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: Get a free regular coffee with a food or bakery purchase at participating locations on Tuesday.

Tim Hortons: Between now and Oct. 26, customers can get any size hot or iced coffee for $0.99 when ordering through the chain’s app or website.

Wawa: Anyone who signs up for Wawa Rewards can cash in for a free coffee of any size on Tuesday.