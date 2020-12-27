Officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast

NASHVILLE (AP) — Officials confirmed Sunday in a press conference that Anthony Quinn Warner, who died at the scene based on DNA evidence, has been identified as the suspect in the Nashville Christmas morning bombing, with no indication anyone else was involved.

BREAKING: Law enforcement is now announcing that Anthony Warner, 63,of Bakertown Rd, is the man believed responsible for Friday’s explosion. He perished in the blast. No one else is presently believed to have been involved. Thank you to our federal & state partners. pic.twitter.com/PwMa1MwHvd — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 27, 2020

During the press conference, officials said they still have not uncovered a motive for the bombing.

Federal and state investigators are trying to determine who set off a bomb inside a recreational vehicle parked near an AT&T facility, damaging more than 40 businesses and injuring three people.

Separately, a law enforcement official told the AP that federal investigators have started examining Warner’s digital footprint and financial history.

The official could not discuss the case publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

On Sunday evening, the FBI Memphis office tweeted that they were seeking info “concerning the owner of the RV.”

The #FBI and #ATF are seeking info concerning the owner of the RV, Anthony Quinn Warner, linked to the explosion in downtown Nashville on Friday morning. Recognize him? Call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online at https://t.co/hG6KFmQ7dG. @FBI @ATFHQ @ATFNashville pic.twitter.com/o8fqiHkATl — FBI Memphis (@FBIMemphis) December 28, 2020

CBS and NBC News reported Saturday that officials were at the home of Warner in Antioch in suburban Nashville after receiving information regarding the investigation.

According to The Associated Press, forensic analysts are reviewing evidence to try and identify what made up the explosives as well as review information from the U.S. Bomb Data Center for intelligence and investigative leads.

Federal agents are examining the possibility that AT&T was targeted.