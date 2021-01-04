Nashville bomber’s bizarre writings reveal belief in aliens and ‘lizard people’

Package sent by Anthony Warner two days before the suicide bombing on Christmas Day in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Nashville man got a disturbing surprise in his mailbox on New Year’s Day when he received a package from Anthony Warner — the suspect in a Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville.

The nondescript package was postmarked Dec. 23, two days before investigators say Warner killed himself in the bombing.

Sources say Warner mailed similar packages to other individuals.

The package, which contained at least nine typed pages and two Samsung thumb drives, was immediately turned over to the FBI.

The envelope does not have a return address, but the rambling pages inside left no doubt it was from Warner.

“Hey Dude,” the cover letter starts, “you will never believe what I found in the park.”

“The knowledge I have gained is immeasurable. I now understand everything, and I mean everything from who/what we really are, to what the known universe really is.”

The cover letter was signed by “Julio,” a name Warner’s friends say he often used when sending them e-mails.

A source told Scripps station WTVF in Nashville that Warner also had a dog named Julio.

The letter urged the friend to watch some internet videos he included on two Samsung thumb drives.

On another page, Warner wrote about Sept. 11 conspiracy theories, ending with the statement “the moon landing and 9-11 have so many anomalies they are hard to count.”

Warner later wrote that “September 2011 was supposed to be the end game for the planet,” because that is when he believed that aliens and UFO’s began launching attacks on earth.

He wrote that the media was covering up those attacks.

But Warner’s writings grow even more bizarre when he wrote about reptilians and lizard people that he believed control the earth and had tweaked human DNA.

“They put a switch into the human brain so they could walk among us and appear human,” Warner wrote.

While Warner’s writings cover a variety of bizarre theories, he never mentions AT&T or anything else that appears to suggest a motive in the Nashville bombing.

Warner did write extensively about “perception,” adding that “everything is an illusion” and “there is no such thing as death.”

While WTVF believes summarizing Warner’s letters will provide a better understanding into his state of mind, the station has made the decision not to publish them in their entirety. WTVF is attempting to balance shedding light on his mindset prior to the bombing with not giving him unnecessary notoriety.

We’re aware the suspect sent materials which espoused his viewpoints to several acquaintances throughout the country,” FBI Special Agent Jason Pack said in a statement. “We’re asking those who received these to contact the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI.”

This story was originally published by Ben Hall and Kevin Wisniewski on WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee.