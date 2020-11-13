NASA, SpaceX teamed up for another historic launch

NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, left, Victor Glover, second from left, Mike Hopkins, second from right, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi, right, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, stop to pose for a picture as walk out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building to depart for Launch Complex 39A during a dress rehearsal prior to the Crew-1 mission launch, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SpaceX and NASA teamed up again this weekend to launch astronauts into space — and officials hope that this weekend’s launch becomes a routine that’s repeated often in the years to come.

Sunday’s mission launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 7:27 p.m. EST. It was originally scheduled for Saturday evening, but pushed back because of onshore winds and recovery operations, according to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

Earlier this year, two NASA astronauts launched into space aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. The historic launch marked the first time that a private company in the U.S. had launched astronauts into space and marked the first launch with humans aboard from U.S. soil in about a decade.

But the May launch was still considered a trial run. According to CNN, that first trip was considered a “demonstration” mission and was flown by two former military test pilots.

Dubbed “Crew-1,” Sunday’s launch is how officials picture the future partnership of NASA and SpaceX to look in the years to come. Sunday’s launch featured a larger crew with a more diverse skillset, and the group will remain onboard the International Space Station for a much longer period of time once they arrive.

The crew includes three NASA astronauts — Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker — and Soichi Noguchi, an astronaut from Japan’s space agency, JAXA.

