NASA releases plan to get first woman to moon in 2024

NASA has unveiled its $28 billion plan to send the first woman to the moon.

On Monday, the agency said they hope to have a woman and man land on the moon in 2024.

“With bipartisan support from Congress, our 21st-century push to the Moon is well within America’s reach,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine in the press release. “As we’ve solidified more of our exploration plans in recent months, we’ve continued to refine our budget and architecture. We’re going back to the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and inspiration for a new a generation of explorers. As we build up a sustainable presence, we’re also building momentum toward those first human steps on the Red Planet.”

The last time humans landed on the lunar surface was 1972, the agency said.

While on the moon, the astronauts will collect samples and conduct experiments for a week before heading home on Orion.