NASA chief Jim Bridenstine will reportedly step down when Biden takes office

FILE – NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine speaks during a news conference after astronauts arrived at the Kennedy Space Center, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, Bridenstine reportedly said in an interview with Aviation Weekly that he would step down from his post when President-elect Joe Biden takes office. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

One of the positions President-elect Joe Biden will reportedly be looking to fill when he takes office will be a new NASA administrator.

According to Aviation Week & Space Technology, current NASA chief Jim Bridenstine said that he would step down from his position with the space agency even if Biden asked him to stay.

Bridenstine told the magazine that he based his decision on what’s best for the space agency, not for “partisan reasons.”

Bridenstine continued by saying that the next administrator needs to have a “close relationship with the president” and be “trusted by the administration,” the magazine reported.

Bridenstine added in the article that he doesn’t think he’d be the right person under a new administration.

According to NASA’s website, the former Oklahoma congressman was appointed by President Donald Trump and took the NASA job in 2018.

Bridenstine said he hasn’t thought about what his next career step will be, Aviation Weekly reported.